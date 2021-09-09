Show off your photography skills in Tararua

Photos of iconic or historic buildings may be selected to be published in a book.

Amateur photographers still have time to get their entries in for the Tararua District Council photography competition.

The critieria for the contest is to capture iconic, historic and much loved buildings of the Tararua district.

Organiser Joy Kupa said the competition closes on September 30.

She said judging would be in October, although this would depend on Covid.

"Because we will be using independent judges from outside the district, it may be a bit harder to organise if we do not get down to level 1 or less."

Selected images will be included in a coffee table book.

The winner in the adult category will receive $300 plus a copy of the book.

Second and third place will be awarded $200 and $100 respectively.

The winner in the secondary school category will receive $100 plus $100 for their school.

Second prize is $50 and third $25.

Similar prizes will be awarded to the primary and intermediate category.

There are also classes for best image by cellphone camera, best black and white image and best artistic effect.



Entry forms are available from all council service centres, libraries or the Tararua I-Site in Woodville.