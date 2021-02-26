Shots fired into house in Taradale, Napier

Police were called to the house on Avondale Rd, Taradale, about 11.20pm on Thursday. Photo / File

Shots were fired into a house with people inside it in Taradale, Napier, on Thursday night.

Police were called to a house on Avondale Rd about 11.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said a firearm was discharged into the property, which was occupied at the time.

No one was injured, she said.

Police said it is too soon to establish whether the incident was gang-related or linked to any other incidents in Hawke's Bay.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Stuff reported the people living at the house had been relocated to family at another Hawke's Bay location.