Police were armed at the scene as a precaution. Photo / NZME (file photo)

Armed police are at the scene after shots were reportedly fired towards a house near Anderson Park in Napier on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to reports of shots fired at the home on Clement Pl, Greenmeadows, about 8.20pm.

“Police responded armed as a precaution - there are no reported injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred and identify those involved.”

