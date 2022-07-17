Serving on council was Shirley Hull's way of serving her community. Photo / Leanne Warr

Shirley Hull says she's ready to move on to different things.

After 22 years representing her community in local government, 12 years as a Tararua District councillor and prior to that, secretary of Pahiatua on Track, she felt it was time for a change.

Serving in local government seemed to be a natural progression.

"I've just always been one of those people," Hull said.

"As soon as I had a child I became president of Plunket. As soon as I had a child at school, I was on the school board."

When she got involved in things, she got "very involved".

Becoming a councillor was a way for her to make her community better.

"I want to make sure things happen. Make sure that they're done right and I want the community to be a better community. For my grandchildren."

Participating and helping to build a better community was "what you do".

Hull considered part of her role was to ask questions.

"I try to do the right thing. I'm upfront and if I've got a question, I'll ask a question."

She said there were some amazing staff at the council but they needed governance support for what they were doing.

"We need to make sure they're on the right track as well.

"Asking questions is one of the primary reasons you're there as governance. It's not just reading papers."

One of the projects Hull was most proud of in her time was the upgrade of Pahiatua's main street.

The upgrade of the main street in Pahiatua was a project Shirley was particularly proud of. Photo / Steve Carle

A lot of work went on behind the scenes with a lot of consultation with the community.

"I was governance lead on that. I remember thinking when I came on council in 2010, I've got to be on the group that follows through on the main street upgrade."

She said she was proud knowing that the community had the opportunity to have their say and everyone had the chance to offer their ideas.

She recalled interviewing a teen who told her it was too crowded and teens didn't feel safe hanging out in the middle of town.

"They wanted it more open so they could enjoy the space. So that's what it's like now.

"When I go through town and I see teenagers on the stage area eating their lunch or pretending to do tiktoks, I think it's so cool."

There was much more to being a councillor than attending council meetings, Hull said.

She said it was about talking to people in the community and taking that information back to council, then taking information from council back to the community.

But it wasn't always easy.

When New Zealand first went into lockdown in 2020, the councillors found it difficult to keep in touch with people in the community.

"A lot of us turned to social media platform.

"That was so advantageous for us because we could hear back from people how they were doing and where the needs were in the community."

Shirley is moving on after being in local government for 22 years. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hull believed it was time for younger people to take up the mantle of representing their community.

She said the local body elections, later this year, were important because of current issues such as local government reform and Three Waters.

"Councils are going to take on a different look about them over the next few years.

"I think we need some young, fresh blood in there prepared to go with those changes but prepared to be passionate about their community and want the best for it."

Nominations to stand for council are now open and close on August 12.