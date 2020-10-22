Shield rugby: Hawke's Bay coach Mark Ozich warns against complacency in Manawatu challenge

Magpies coach Mark Ozich has warned his side against the complacency they have shown at times this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies have been made well aware of how keen Manawatu will be to turn their season around by taking the Ranfurly Shield from them on Saturday.

Hawke's Bay sit top of the Championship table after six weeks of the Mitre 10 Cup, while the Turbos are in last place without a win this year.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich said they have played better than that record suggests, but said form is irrelevant anyway.

"It's a one-off game really and they'll be bringing a fair amount of enthusiasm and intensity to what they're doing," he said.

"When you have Manawatu versus Hawke's Bay in a Ranfurly Shield match, they're our closest neighbour, the Kel Tremain Trophy is up for grabs."

Ozich said there was "absolutely" a danger of his team being complacent and getting found out by their unfancied opponents as they were against Southland in week one.

Avoiding that sort of attitude has been a key message for his team in training this week.

"They've gotta go out and perform and not look at where people sit on ladders," Ozich said.

"All that stuff is irrelevant, they've gotta play and prepare well just like they would for anybody else.

"We've just got to be mindful that we do our job and we bring what's required in terms of energy and enthusiasm for what we're doing."

Hawke's Bay had plenty to smile about last week in their first Ranfurly Shield defence; a 33-17 win over Northland. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ozich said they know the Turbos will be targeting their second Ranfurly Shield reign and first since 1976 in order to turn around a tough season.

He outlined the importance of the set piece in getting the win and said the Magpies would look to dominate the scrums and lineouts, if possible:

"They strike really well off set piece, so if we can negate that and take that away from them, it will certainly give us some momentum."

Second five Ollie Sapsford is out with injury, meaning Danny Toala takes the number 12 jersey after a strong performance off the bench against Northland.

"It's unlucky for Ollie because he's been playing well but it gives Danny an opportunity now," Ozich said.

An opportunity has been granted to fullback Caleb Makene as well, with the 24-year-old selected over former Turbo Kurt Baker, who drops to the bench.

"[Makene] needs a chance to have a crack, and Kurt's played a lot of minutes through the pre-season and the last six rounds," Ozich said.

"It's important to find little windows there to give guys opportunities and rotate."

Someone who took full advantage of such an opportunity is winger Neria Fomai, who will start his third game in a row on the left wing.

Outside back Jonah Lowe was a late scratching for last week's match, but he has since fully recovered from a neck niggle to take a spot on the bench.

Hawke's Bay Magpies squad to play Manawatu at McLean Park on Saturday at 4.35pm:

1 Pouri Rakete-Stones

2 Ash Dixon (captain)

3 Joe Apikotoa

4 Geoff Cridge

5 Tom Parsons

6 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

7 Brendon O'Connor

8 Devan Flanders

9 Folau Fakatava

10 Lincoln McClutchie

11 Neria Fomai

12 Danny Toala

13 Stacey Ili

14 Lolagi Visinia

15 Caleb Makene

16 Kianu Kereru-Symes (vice-captain)

17 Jason Long

18 Joel Hintz

19 Isaia Walker-Leawere

20 Gareth Evans

21 Connor McLeod

22 Jonah Lowe

23 Kurt Baker