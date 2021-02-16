Sheep dog trials in full swing in Hawke's Bay

Centre president Rocky Hawkins, who had his first Hawke's Bay win of the season at Takapau last week, pictured working during he Petane trials in December. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sheep dog trialists in Hawke's Bay were today still hoping the next event in the busy season will go ahead.

The Te Pohue trials, the 6th club trials of the season's 13 in Hawke's Bay, are to be held on Friday and Saturday at the Te Pohue golf course.

Chairman Aaron Morton hopes for more than 300 entries and a 7am start, but was also hoping that "nothing crazy" would happen to stop the event.

The club, which will have contact tracing steps in place, hopes that because 100 people are unlikely to be in one place at a time, the trials can go ahead if the Covid-19 alert level 2 is still in place.

The season in Hawke's Bay, usually from January to April, started early this summer with the Petane club's event in December.

There've been consistently good numbers within the centre and in the neighbouring Poverty Bay and Wairarapa/Hawke's Bay centres. Focus is on the North Island championships near Masterton starting on April 21, and the South Island and New Zealand championships near Gore starting on May 17.

The island and national championships were among the casualties of the Covid-19 crisis in autumn last year.

The undoubted star of the season in Hawke's Bay so far has been Bex Scragg who has picked up three wins with Jazz in the Zig Zag hunt at Waikoau, with Brooke in the Zig Zag at the Waimarama-Maraetotara-Elsthorpe 75th event at Kahuranaki and the straight hunt with Scooby at Omakere last Friday and Saturday.

There was also time for a second placing last Friday and Saturday for a Zig Zag second placing with a fourth dog, Tom, at Takapau.

After the Te Pohue trials there is a one-week break in the Hawke's Bay centre before the Patoka trials on March 5-6.

There have been three trials in the Wairarapa and Southern Hawke's Bay centre, where the season opened with the centre championships at Tinui last month. The Kapiti-West Coast trials are tomorrow and Saturday, the WSHB events move back to the East Coast next week with the Akitio trials on February 26-27.

Results:

Waikoau – January 29-30

Long head: Jim Wilson, Wally, 96pts, 1; Jono McIntyre, Jock, 94.5pts, 2; Junior Mullins, Jay, 94pts, 3; Steve Ponsonby, Chook, 93.5pts, 4; Bob Bruce, Susan, 93.25pts, 5. Intermediate – Jim Wilson, Wally; Maiden – Bernard Arends, Sav.

Short head and yard: Howard Ingles, Lou, 88pts, 1; Bernard Arends, Parker, 86.5pts, 2; Dylan Rofe, Kip, 86pts, 3; Clark Chrystal, Joe, 85pts, 4; Kevin O'Connor, Jax, 83pts, 5. Intermediate and Maiden – Dylan Rofe, Kip.

Zig zag hunt: Bex Scragg, Jazz, 98pts, 1; Ben Te Kahika, Rogue, 97.5pts, 2; Jono McIntyre, Duke, 97pts, 3; Noddy Halley, Punga, 96.75pts, 4; Clark Chrystal, Butch, 96.5pts, 5. Intermediate – Ben Te Kahika, Rogue; Maiden – Lana Chrystal, Karla.

Straight hunt: Jono McIntyre, Biddy, 97pts, 1; Steve Ponsonby, Nugget, 96.5pts, 2; Bex Scragg, Scooby, 96.25pts, 3; Dylan Rofe, Thump, 96pts, 4; Clark Chrystal, Nell, 95.75pts, 5. Intermediate – Jono McIntyre, Biddy; Maiden - Sam Reeves, Rua.

Waimarama-Maraetotara-Elsthorpe – February 5-6

Long head: Leo Edginton, Larry, 96.75pts, 1; Bob Bruce, Susan, 96.5pts, 2; Howard Ingles, Lou, 95.5pts, 3; Scott McRae, Cory, 95.25pts, 4; Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 94pts, 5. Intermediate – Nigel Clark, Meg; Maiden – Guy Collins, Flip.

Short head and yard: John Foss, Gem, 97.5pts, 1; Peter Williams, Guide, 97pts, 2; Jim Wilson, Wally, 96pts, 3; Scott McRae, Cory, 95.25pts, 4; Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 95pts, 5. Intermediate – John Foss, Gem; Maiden – Peter Williams, Neve.

Zig zag hunt: Bex Scragg, Brooke, 97pts, 1; Leo Edginton, Robert, 94.5pts, 2; Leo Edginton, Bert, 94pts, 3; David Scragg, Kate, 93.5pts, 4; Kieran Young, Prince, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Bex Scragg, Brooke; Maiden – Lana Chrystal, Sid.

Straight hunt: Jack Murray, Phil, 94.5pts, 1; Hamish, Willis, 94pts, 2; Chris Shaw, Dixie, 93.5pts, 3; Dan James, Boy, 93.25pts, 4; Leo Edginton, Deano, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Jack Murray, Phil; Maiden - Dan James, Boy.

Omakere – February 11-12

Long head: Laurie Horsfall, Raid, 95.5pts, 1; Bob Bruce, Susan, 95pts, 2; Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 94.5pts, 3; J Aldworth, Abe, 91.5pts, 4; A Schell, Wai, 91pts, 5. Intermediate – A Schell, Wai; Maiden – Grant Magee, Prince.

Short head and yard: Bob Bruce, Susan, 97.5pts, 1; James Wilson, Wally, 96.5pts, 2; Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 96pts, 3; Selwyn Dorward, Queen, 94.5pts, 4; T Baker, Spy, 94pts, 5. Intermediate – T Baker, Spy; Maiden – Howard Ingles, Floss.

Zig zag hunt: Ben Te Kahika, Rogue, 97.5pts, 1; Bex Scragg, Brooke, 97pts, 2; Bex Scragg, Scooby, 96.5pts, 3; L Rau, Charm, 96pts, 4; Jo Waugh, Sam, 95pts, 5; Intermediate – Ben Te Kahika, Rogue; Maiden – M Barnett, Trev.

Straight hunt: Bex Scragg, Scooby, 97.5pts, 1; Rocky Hawkins, Kane, 97pts, 2; Bex Scragg, Jazz, 96.75pts, 3; L Rau, Charm, 96.5pts, 4; David Sheild, Rock, 96pts. Intermediate – Ben Te Kahika, Rogue; Maiden - B Burkin, Gin.

Takapau – February 12-13

Long head: Laurie Horsfall, Jed, 96pts, 1; Howard Ingles, Lou, 95.75pts, 2; Kevin O'Connor, Jax, 95.5pts, 3; Selwyn Dorward, Queen, 95.25pts, 4; Bob Bruce, Jacko, 95pts, 5. Intermediate – Laurie Horsfall, Jed; Maiden - Jeremy Berry, Vent.

Short head and yard: Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 96.2pts, 1; Howard Ingles, Lou, 96pts, 2; Nigel Clark, 95.2pts, 3; Bernie Gower, Jack, 94.2pts, 4; Peter Williams, Ike, 94pts, 5, Intermediate – Nigel Clark; Maiden – Paul Evans.

Zig zag hunt: Bernie Gower, May, 97.5pts, 1; Bex Scragg, Tom, 97.25pts, 2; Jo Waugh, Sam, 97pts, 3; David Black, Trix, 96.75pts, 4; Dylan Rofe, Thump, 96.5pts, 5. Intermediate and Maiden – David Black, Trix.

Straight hunt: Grant Magee, Belle, 99.5pts, 1; Rocky Hawkins, Kane, 99pts, 1; Rocky Hawkins, Box, 97.2pts, 3; Jaime Arnold, Quiz, 97pts, 4; Jaime Arnold, Grace, 96.7pts, 5. Intermediate – Grand Magee, Belle; Maiden - Jaime Arnold, Quiz.