ShakeOut: Thousands dive under their desks in HB

Te Awa School Yr 2 pupils Faith Clarke, left, and Sophie Fesau dive under their desks for the annual ShakeOut. Photo / Warren Buckland

Thousands of people in Hawke's Bay practised their earthquake and Tsunami drills for the annual ShakeOut at 9.30am on Thursday.

People from offices and schools crawled under their desks and stood in doorways to practise protecting themselves in the event of an earthquake.

Te Awa School principal Tim van Zyl said the practice went really well, and most of the children knew exactly how to drop, cover and hold, including the new entrants.



Ian MacDonald from Civil Defence said: "We've had some people braving the weather and taking part in their tsunami hikoi, which is fantastic to see."

Hawke's Bay residents are invited to send in photos of their earthquake drill to enquiries@hbemergency.govt.nz. Entries close at 5pm on Sunday, and those who enter will go in the draw to win a water tank or an emergency kit.