ShakeOut Hawke's Bay: Earthquake drill already has 11,000 kids on board

Richmond School pupil Lily Stone took part in the Stop, Cover, and Hold drill during last year's ShakeOut. Photo / Paul Taylor

ShakeOut is a nationwide earthquake drill that already has 11, 000 Hawke's Bay school kids poised to Drop, Cover and Hold.

The drill will take place on Thursday, October 28, at 9.30am and aims to remind people what to do in the event of an earthquake and tsunami.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) has partnered with Volunteering Hawke's Bay to boost registrations in the region this year.

HBCDEM community engagement team leader Jae Sutherland said the message was particularly relevant to Hawke's Bay because it is one of the most prone areas to seismic activity.

"Understandably, we've all been focused on dealing with the Covid-19 resurgence, but it's still important to remember that Hawke's Bay is one of the country's most seismically active regions, and at risk of an earthquake and tsunami," Sutherland said.

Seventeen thousand Hawke's Bay residents have signed up for the Drop, Cover and Hold drill and 5800 have signed up for the tsunami hīkoi, with registrations still open at getready.govt.nz.

"Taking part in ShakeOut is a great way for everyone in your whānau, workplace or school to practise what to do.

"It's easy to sign up and being prepared for an earthquake can save lives," Sutherland said.