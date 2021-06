Napier City Council advised that SH51, Clive is closed due to a crash. Photo / Google Maps

State Highway 51 in Clive is closed outside Hohepa due to a crash.

Napier City Council said the road has been closed until further notice.

Delays are expected and people should follow the instructions of emergency services.