An accident has delayed freight deliveries to Hawke's Bay.

An accident on the Bombay Hills on State Highway One has delayed overnight freight deliveries to Hawke's Bay, including the arrival of the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper said NZME had been advised a truck 'explosion' held traffic up for two hours, delaying freight to the region.

"We apologise to our subscribers for this unplanned delay - the paper is expected to be delivered two hours late today.

"We hope everyone involved with the accident is OK."