Sewing classes, workshops, alterations and inspiration

Beatrice, Faith, Rose, Cora, Lexi and Lilly enjoying some creativity.

Pics: BTG050721ZAM2 Caption: REAP Pahiatua evening class.

Pics: BTG050721ZAM3 Caption: Beatrice, Faith, Rose, Cora, Lexi and Lilly enjoying some creativity.

By Steve Carle

Sewing classes for all ages, workshops and sewing services, such as alterations, have begun in Pahiatua at the Yellow Plane, opposite New World, run by Billy Gordon.

Billy used to be a fashion designer with her own label - Billy Zamoisky - with stores in Dunedin and Wellington and has been in the industry for 15-20 years.

"I've taken my work to New Zealand Fashion Week, Australian Fashion Week and sold clothes into other outlets," Billy said. "It was high fashion clothing, tailored and quirky."

REAP Pahiatua evening class.

She has always worked with children, as a nanny or in after-school care as a supervisor or teacher's aide - combining this work with fashion design.

"When I came to Pahiatua, I took Tu Meke kids for a few years and continued doing my own creative work at home.

"We adapted the Yellow Plane from being an art gallery/gift store to being a creative workshop. It was to pull these two channels together - working with children and the creative work.

"I was self-taught but got a lot of help over the years from other people in the industry. I also worked with young people through polytech when I had my studio in Wellington. I would employ people for pattern draughting and sample sewing.

"The focus now is to combine the sewing services: mending, alteration and sewing lessons as well as private lessons.

"Two days a week in the afternoons I run creative workshops - learning to sew, sculpture, fabric art and jewellery."

Billy is a tutor for Reap Sewing Classes. Reap subsidises the students and there is a sewing group as well, usually with about six people with different levels of skills. "I guide them through their projects," Billy said.

"We've got an evening class that's been running for two years and that's going quite well. I've been trying to start a daytime class. I do one in Woodville at the Brackenbury Gallery through Reap.

"It's bringing a sense of purpose and creativity to people. You can get a lot of pleasure out of being creative. I teach from chidren's age through to senior citizens.

"I do private lessons with an adult with autism at the moment. This can suit people with disabilities, with carers to help them out in the community, but there's not much for them to do out there.

"My thought is - I'm here, I've got this lovely studio, I've got lots of different bits of work going on. I've got pockets of space I can fill up.

"The Reap evening classes are also really awesome. Half a dozen adults started off as beginners, really quickly learning new skills, feeling really confident. The social side is really nice, people are making friendships, sharing knowledge, connections and skills. It's a lot of fun.

"They learn by doing things that interest them - learning from scratch and designing their own pattern.

"I teach them so they can have a good understanding of the construction. I want to gift to people that they can teach themselves and they can modify things - the power is in their hands. The penny drops when they can understand how to take a 2D form to a 3D form.

"There are loads of ways of turning clothes into other creations. There's lots of inspirational ideas on the internet for this.

"I've also become a hub for people donating fabric, which is awesome, because it's being used.

"There was a resurgence of sewing during the lockdown. A lot of people went out and bought sewing machines. You can bring your machine or overlocker along and we'll get you better acquainted with it.

"Even for a basic sewer, there's always more to learn. With sewing, it's all backwards until near the end when you pull it all inside-out.

• For sewing services or classes, email billyzamoisky@gmail.com - follow The Yellow Plane on FB and or you can follow Billy's art on her Instagram Billy Zamoisky.