From left: Paul Ham, Alpha Domus, Leith Ashworth, Ash Ridge, Tony Krzyzewski, festival co-ordinator, Jason Stent, Paritua, and James Hillard, Sileni Estates. Photo / Paul Taylor

There will be something for everyone at the ninth Annual Bridge Pa Wine Festival with wine, food and local musical entertainment on offer.

The event on Saturday January 21, 2023, will bring together seven of Hawke's Bay's finest wineries, located in the Bridge Pa Triangle wine district, to titillate the tastebuds of locals and travellers on Wellington Anniversary Weekend with each of their unique offerings.

Abbey Estate, Alpha Domus, Ash Ridge, Oak Estate, Paritua, Red Metal Vineyards and returning participant Sileni Estates will all host individual events, music, and food and wine matches.

Tickets went on sale last week, on October 1.

All seven wineries will be connected by a bus service and are less than a five-minute drive apart.

Festival spokesperson Jason Stent, of Paritua Winery, said he has been thrilled by the response to the event so far.

"We're confident that we can once again offer festival-goers an outstanding day out," Stent said.

"There is lot of good local music, some of it is from out of town, but most wineries have got either one or two bands playing throughout the day."

"A lot of really good food, a lot of local producers, food trucks and things."

He said attendees could look forward to "lovely" reds, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc from Paritua, but each of the participating wineries had something different to offer for attendees.

"Red Metal has Albariño, which is a wonderful white grape and Sileni have got some lower-priced options for people who prefer a more entry level kind of wine, plus they've also got some high-end wines as well," he said.

"Ash Ridge and Oak Estate are doing some really great stuff with syrahs and chardonnays as well, Alpha Domus have a great range of everything and Abbey Estate cellars, besides their wines, have also got beers they make there as well, so pretty good options all round."

He said there were 1800 people who came to the 2022 festival and he expected 2000 people to attend this event.

Prices start from $50 per person plus fees, and include access to all wineries, a festival glass and use of the hop on/hop off buses throughout the day.

Tickets for buses to the festival from Napier, Taradale, Havelock North and Hastings can be purchased at an additional cost.

A special bus service for L.A.B. concert attendees will depart from Sileni at 3.30pm and go direct to Tomoana Showgrounds for an additional fee.

All tickets for the event are available from the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/bridge-pa-wine-festival-2023-tickets-398784965567.