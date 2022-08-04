Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Serious crash on State Highway Two near Takapau

Quick Read
Three people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Three people have been injured, including one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau on Thursday.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called to the incident at 11.21am.

Read More

The spokesperson said that currently two patients are in a moderate condition and one is in a serious condition.

Stop/Go traffic management on State Highway 2 has been lifted according to the Waka Kotahi website.

The St John spokesperson said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and one helicopter are responding to the scene to treat the three patients.

MORE TO COME