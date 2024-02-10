Serious crash in Napier; road blocked after car smashes into fence

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Napier. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Napier. Photo / Bevan Conley

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash that involved a car smashing into a fence in Napier.

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Kennedy Rd, Marewa.

Around 6.55am, the vehicle is reported to have hit the fence, and initial indications suggest serious injuries have occurred.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route, with diversions in place on Kennedy Rd at Douglas McLean Ave and Nuffield Ave.

More to come