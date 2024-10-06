Serious crash closes State Highway 2, Central Hawke’s Bay

Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to use caution when using diversions.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to use caution when using diversions.

Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on the highway through Central Hawke’s Bay.

State Highway 2 north of Waipawa is closed, with diversions between Waipawa and Ōtane, after a serious crash on Great North Road, near the intersection with Argyll Rd.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 10.15am on Monday. Initial information from the scene indicated at least one person was seriously injured.

Traffic is being diverted via Higgins St, Ōtane and Tamumu Rd, Waipawa.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to use caution when using the diversions.