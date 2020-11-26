Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser appointed new Tararua police chief

New Tararua police chief Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser with other servants of the community Community Patrol members Murray Lawson and Peter Le Cheminant and Maori Wardens Charlie Timu and Lorraine Bayl

Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser is Tararua's new police chief, having started in his role last week.

He comes with vast experience in Manawatū rural town policing having served 32 years in the force, 12 of them in Marton, two in Foxton, followed by 12 years in Bulls where he currently resides and the last two in Feilding in charge of the station and responsible for crime prevention.

Dave has served the police overseas for six months in East Timor as part of the UN Peacekeeping Force, which he says he found interesting and challenging, and a further six months in the Chatham Islands.

He has also travelled extensively adventure motorcycling with friends travelling several times through parts of South America and following the western seaboard of North America from Alaska south to Mexico.

The new senior sergeant is an outdoors man with a passion for fly fishing and hunting and says he prefers to be out on the beat and interacting with locals rather than being tied to an office.

He is married with four adult children and is looking to settle in the job before house hunting.

He has already patrolled the streets, has got to know some locals and his staff and is looking forward to the challenge of leading the police in the Tararua.