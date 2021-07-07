Sedco engineering for innovation

Case 7.5 tonne digger available from Sedco Hire (excludes transport trailer). Book it today.

By Shanelle Richards

Advertorial

Sedco Engineering is a passionate family business, serving the Tararua district and beyond for 17 years, since 2003.

At Sedco we believe in engineering for innovation, problem-solving and strength.

We're here to help you with any breakdowns, repairs, new gates or anything steel that needs a fix. Give us a call or come in to discuss what you need and we'll come up with a solution to meet your need.

We love to help you out in designing and fabricating an out of the box solution that works specifically for you.

Sedco's Kyne Equipment, super duty 125 rotating post driver base, fitted with a Fence Pro Post Driver.

Got a leaky hydraulic hose? We're your one-stop shop for hose repairs. We'll get it sorted quickly, fitted ready to do its job. We stock a good range of high quality fittings that will get you up and running.

Our Hire Centre is in buzzing with lots of gear available. Need to get up high for a job? Do you need the Scissorlift or cherry picker?

The advantage of a Scissorlift is more stability, bigger platform and the ability to move along while being up, goes up to 8m high, only for flat, stable surfaces.

The advantage of the cherry picker is being able to go up 12m and it can be used on more rough terrain, but you can't move it along once it is up.

Need to move some dirt, get something done on the farm? Our 7.5 tonne case digger is currently available for hire - an excellent machine that has some grunt. Great to use and well serviced. We've had great feedback from all that have used it, give us a call to discuss your requirements.

We have a great range of other equipment available, post hole borer, concrete cutter, concrete hammer, plate compactor, just to name a few - perfect to get all your house and garden jobs sorted. We also have a great range in trailers, give us a yell and we can get you booked in today! 06 376 6563.

Our second workshop is pumping out Kyne Equipment to people throughout the country. We've taken our 15+ years of experience in agricultural engineering to manufacture robust and innovative products for farmers, fencers and contractors throughout New Zealand.

In our range of rotating post driver bases, the top seller is the 125 degree compact or super duty base.

It keeps your post driver close to the back of your tractor, with 125 degrees of rotation and 460mm of in and out travel, meaning you have a lot more agility and flexibility on the fenceline.

Steel spike wheels are a must have for safety on the tractor out in slippery, steep country. These are very popular, we make them to suit each tractor size and style.

Simply give us a call 0800 428 556, email: sales@sedcoengineering.co.nz, to get in touch with one of the friendly team! Learn more online - www.sedcoengineering.co.nz or www.kyneequipment.co.nz.