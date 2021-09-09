Security guard seriously injured in assault outside Flaxmere housing development

A security guard who was seriously assault outside a Flaxmere housing development last Friday remains in a stable condition in hospital. Photo / NZME

A security guard who was seriously assault outside a Flaxmere housing development last Friday remains in a stable condition in hospital. Photo / NZME

A security guard remains in hospital following a serious assault outside a Flaxmere housing development last Friday.

The man in his 60s was on shift overnight on September 3, outside a new housing development.

He was seated in his car on Tarbet St near the intersection with Korowai St.

Some time between 2am and 4am on, a man began shaking a fence on Tarbet St prompting the security guard to speak to the man, before he was seriously assaulted by him.

The guard was hospitalised with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition, Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said.

"This was a frightening incident for the guard involved and we extend our best wishes to him in his recovery from his injuries.

"We are seeking any information from the public which may assist us, in particular any information as to the identity of the offender."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 210904/5348.