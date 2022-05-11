The brass bell in the belfry at Pahiatua Fire Station, before it was stolen recently. Photo / Steve Carle

The brass bell in the belfry at Pahiatua Fire Station, before it was stolen recently. Photo / Steve Carle

"Some scumbags have stolen our brass bell, which is a piece of our history at Pahiatua Fire Brigade in Pahiatua."

Barry Archibald, a volunteer with the brigade for 33 years, is disgusted.

The bell had been hanging outside, under cover, for at least 120 years. Originally, in 1892, a tower was built six metres high, later to be raised to 12 metres. It was used as an alarm in an emergency.

Over time the tower was deteriorating, so a new bell tower was built and there was a siren installed. That tower was shifted to where it is now, behind the fire station.

The bell, cast out of brass, held pride of place in a new belfry built outside the station about 30 years ago so that it coincided with the centenary in 1992. The bell went missing around Anzac weekend.

"The fire brigade is a voluntary organisation, so for the bell to be stolen, it is in bad taste," said Barry. It has been reported missing to the Pahiatua police.

If anyone has information about this, please contact Barry on 0275251563 or the Pahiatua police.

In January 1894, the brigade reported to the Pahiatua Borough Council that the bell was cracked and asked the price of a new bell. Apparently, the cracks were caused by unknown persons welcoming in the new year. A new bell was ordered from A. and T. Burt.

Another bell, at St Brigid's Catholic Church, in Pahiatua, was stolen early in April this year - it has also not been found yet.

That bell was also historic, having been gifted by Rangitane chief Nireaha Tamaki and was known as the Hamua Bell. It is possible that the bell could have been at the first church, built upon the hill in 1906, where Nireaha built his Catholic church and an immense Māori meeting house.

It was certainly at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at Hamua, south of Pahiatua - built in 1952 - which replaced the first church.

It then ended up in the Parish Centre in Pahiatua after the church was deconsecrated at Hamua.

If anyone has information that could lead to the recovery of this bell, they should contact the Pahiatua police.