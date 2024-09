A seal (inset) wandered across a Napier street on Tuesday before being escorted safely back to the ocean. Photo / NZ Police

A Napier street was shut briefly for an early morning shuffle as police and members of the public escorted a sleek visitor back into the ocean.

A seal was spotted crossing Hardinge Rd in Ahuriri about 5.15am on Tuesday.

Police were called and blocked the road while members of the public escorted the marine mammal back into the ocean.

Hardinge Rd runs along the waterfront close to Napier Port.