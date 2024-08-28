A small smattering of rain and wind is set to usher in spring to Hawke’s Bay next week, with some decent heat - perfect conditions for a fur seal hanging out in Napier.
Forecast highs up to 21 degrees Celsius are expected to grace the region until Tuesday, with some isolated showers and strong westerlies expected early in the week.
There have already been a few days over 20C this week in Napier and Hastings, and unsuspecting bike riders near Napier Airport got quite a surprise when they were greeted by a fur seal lounging in the sun near the cycleway.
“It was about as far away from the open sea as a seal can get,” said local Jan Brock, whose husband came across the creature on Tuesday.
Grant Bennett, DoC’s Napier operations manager, said staff located the seal on some grass adjacent to the bike track about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
“The animal – an adult fur seal, gender unknown - was snoozing and really minding its own business. We deemed it low-risk, and as it was getting dark, we opted not to move it along but placed orange cones and signage nearby to warn the public of its whereabouts.”
DoC team members returned on Wednesday to check on the seal, and it remained in the same spot.
“Compared to average, June was warmer and wetter (about 2x average rain). July was drier and average temperature-wise. August is average temperature-wise and will likely come in just a touch drier than average. But overall, this winter will be slightly wetter than normal and slightly warmer.”
Looking to the future, Ferris said long-range models suggest a westerly bias across the country for spring, which would tend to mean warmer-than-average months for Hawke’s Bay and less-than-average rainfall.
“But seasonal outlook forecasts won’t capture singular events where a month of rainfall could fall in a single day or a southerly pushing up the East Coast, making for a couple of cold days on the trot.”
