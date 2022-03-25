Armed police in Tamatea early this afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Schools and a kindergarten in Napier suburb Tamatea are in lockdown as armed police converged on the area.

Details relating to the nature of the incident were not immediately available but the lockdowns were confirmed on the facebook page of Tamatea Kindergarten, off Norfolk St and a short distance from the Tamatea shopping centre.

"We are currently in lockdown," a message said.

"The children are all safe with us and being well taken care of. Please do not come to the kindergarten until we give you the all-clear."

At least three of the four other schools in the vicinity had also reported being in lockdown for the safety of pupils.

A police dog unit arrived in the area about 2pm, about an hour after the first call, and police media staff told Hawke's Bay Today the incident was a family harm-related assault, shortly before 1pm.

A person left an address on foot and police had been advised that he may be in possession of a firearm.