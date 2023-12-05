Santa was a great hit, holding court and hearing what children wanted for Christmas.









The CHB Christmas Market attracted a steady crowd on Saturday, with people browsing and buying, eating, coffee-ing and listening to live music, all at Russell Park in Waipukurau.

Santa arrived in his second favourite mode of transport - the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Bridgae’s vintage fire truck.

Shoppers perused the stalls looking for Christmas gifts.

Santa rocked up in CHB’s world-famous vintage firetruck, dishing out lollies and checking if CHB’s children have been “bad or good” ahead of December 25.

There were stalls galore to browse through.

Takapau author Owen Clough was available, selling and signing copies of his popular books.

The relaxed atmosphere was in vast contrast to the Christmas rush building up in the larger centres - so if you’ve still got festive shopping to do this weekend - Saturday, December 9 – there’s another chance to finish your shopping (or treat yourself if you’ve already finished) at the Central Hawke’s Bay Community Christmas Carnival.

The Penelope Chic stall was awash with all things pretty and floral.

The carnival will spill out onto Ruataniwha St in Waipukurau from 11am-1pm, offering live music and entertainment, food stalls, local shopping and the chance to visit Santa.

What time is it? Time to buy a recycled record clock or bowl from Sustainable Ewe.

Check out what’s in store, join in the carnival games and activities, get your photo taken with Santa, ride on a vintage firetruck, and if you dress in your festive best you could win $100.



