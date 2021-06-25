Scary makeup and master painters all coming up at CAN

The after-effects of a makeup tutorial.

At Creative Arts Napier we enjoy the company of a friendly group of painters every Tuesday morning who join tutor Helen Dynes for their weekly session and catch-up. This lovely group has used CAN as their art space for nearly seven years, and we have seen some strong friendships develop as a result. This year, they are holding their annual exhibition, called Midwinter Masterpieces, in the main gallery from Friday, July 9, and will celebrate with an opening serving mulled wine and nibbles from 5pm to 7pm, all welcome.

This year, the artists have been inspired by the old masters. Interpretive paintings based on well-known works will be on show, including pieces inspired by Mondrian, Monet, Van Gogh, Whistler, Picasso, O'Keefe, Chagall, Vermeer and Mucha, to name a few.

"It was inspiring to watch YouTube videos about the lives of the various artists over a glass or two of wine. So much can be understood by learning about the historical and social context within which they were working."

This lovely exhibition offers many works for sale, some by silent auction, with 50 per cent of all sales donated to CAN, a registered charity, and the group's creative meeting space and "home".

For some it might seem a little early to be thinking about the July school holiday, but the time to book some activities is definitely now. Early booking guarantees a place, and if your child is creative, there is no better way to inspire them than to book them into a workshop or two.

An exciting addition to the school holiday activities at CAN is an SFX makeup workshop with tutor Sam Goodchild on Saturday, July 10, 10.30am – 3.30pm for 14+ years. Attending this workshop is guaranteed to freak out your parents, as you will leave looking like you've either been involved in a major accident or attacked by a zombie. No need to worry, though, all the effects are created using makeup and products that are totally harmless.

Sam has been practising special-effects makeup for almost nine years, working with a range of techniques and high-end products. It has led her to engage in many opportunities in the arts within Hawkes' Bay. We are proud to say Sam was 13 when she first started work in SFX makeup, by tutoring some amazing kids workshops at Creative Arts Napier.

This was just the start for Sam, and she was able to advance her work and learning through National Youth Drama School, The Drama Workshop, local scare tours such as Toitoi Hastings' Stage Fright, personal bookings and much more. It's what Sam absolutely loves to do, and she says she's more than excited to tutor a CAN class once again. You can book in to this class, which costs $55, by contacting Sam directly at Samantha.goodchild@outlook.com. She is also happy to answer questions you may have about the class.

You can also book the Pencil Room classes, who offer full or half-day sessions at CAN from Monday, July 12 -16 in a variety of fine art techniques with guidance from a qualified artist. Book online via the Pencil Room website: thepencilroom.co.nz.

St Beads will be back offering one week of their exciting beading classes on the mezzanine too. Check out stbeads.co.nz for the programme of classes on offer, and book ahead to ensure your spot.

During the second week of the holidays, join expert Ngaio Blackwood to learn basic embroidery techniques at CAN with separate children's classes on Tuesday, July 20, for 5+ years, and an afternoon class for 8+ years. There's also an exciting new class for teens using embroidery to embellish and customise a piece of your clothing. Popular items to bring are denim jackets, jeans or hats. This class will run from 11am – 3pm on Thursday, July 22. The cost to take part is just $40 with yummy snacks included. Book your place by contacting bookings@thecan.co.nz or call 06 835 9448.

Looking ahead, mark your calendar now for the popular CAN Mid-Winter Makers Market late-night shopping event on Friday, July 23, 5pm-7pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Be one of the first in to have your pick of the market at this exciting event. CAN is encouraging visitors to BUY LOCAL, and come and see the rich treasure of affordable goodies that are made right on your doorstep, by artists in Hawke's Bay.

The market will take place in CAN's beautiful main gallery, open seven days a week from Friday, July 23, to August 5. All welcome, entry by voluntary donation. We look forward to welcoming you to CAN on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN.

■ Lisa Feyen is the general manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.