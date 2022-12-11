Santa is heading this way and will be in Waipukurau this Friday...

Santa is heading this way and will be in Waipukurau this Friday...

Not long now until Santa’s sleigh is up, up and away toward Central Hawke’s Bay, just in time for the Community Christmas Carnival in Waipukurau.

This is a free event on Friday, December 16 – so gather whānau and friends and head to Ruataniwha Street from 4pm to 8pm for market stalls, kids’ rides, games, face painting, food trucks, vintage fire engine rides and much more.

The carnival will offer a lively vibe, with entertainment and local businesses remaining open for a spot of late-night shopping.

A special Christmas-themed cave will be set up for Santa’s arrival at Ruahine Motors in Ruataniwha Street; he and his helpful elves will be there from 4pm to 7pm, Thursday, December 15; 4.30pm to 8pm, Friday, December 16; and 9am to 1pm, Saturday, December 17.

Make sure to come prepared with wishlists for Santa, who is looking forward to some warm weather, and to meeting the tamariki of Central Hawke’s Bay, before heading home to the North Pole.

”It will be a quick flight in the sleigh, not yet weighed down with presents – but we will be bringing the ho-ho-holiday spirit with us,” Santa said. “I can’t wait to see you all and hear what you’d love to find under the Christmas tree this year!”

To find out more about the Community Christmas Carnival, head to: www.chbdc.govt.nz and search #carnival.