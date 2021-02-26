Sale of new Fantasy Cave site finalised

Number 7 Barraud St is now officially owned by the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave. Photo / File

Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Board has completed its first major step towards its new premises.

Board chairman Grant Hurrell said the Fantasy Cave was now the freehold owner of 7 Barraud St, formerly Mills Garage.

However, the building won't be demolished until the board has the funding for the rebuild.

To help in the funding application process the board has employed a financial manager.

Hurrell said plans for the new building had been completed and the consent process was under way.

"It's an exciting and busy time for us all as we focus on our future in a new building."

He said the year started with volunteers undertaking continuing to pack up displays for safe storage until the new building is completed.

"We have had a great team of volunteers on hand at Christmas as well as those who continue to help with the packing up.

"A very big thank you to everyone involved, we couldn't do this without you."

Hurrell said the support for the Fantasy Cave's Pop Up Christmas in the Fountain Theatre was tremendous.

"We are very grateful for the donations many visitors made towards out big project."

Hurrell urged people to check the Fantasy Cave's new Facebook page for regular updates on all that is happening.

He thanked everyone for their encouragement and support.

To make a donation to the Fantasy Cave rebuild visit its Give a Little page or use the bank account number 0106110086165 01.