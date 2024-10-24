Work on dismantling the landmark chimney stacks at Ravensdown’s Napier plant remains suspended in the wake of a fire in one of its three towers on Wednesday.

Smoke billowing from the red and white stack of the Ravensdown plant in Awatoto on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Chief operating officer Mike Whitty says working making the stacks safe has been completed, and safe access is expected to be in place next week, when the company will determine when dismantling of the decommissioned structure can be resumed.

The demolition is part of a major upgrade following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.