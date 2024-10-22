Black smoke and flames are pouring out of a large chimney at a Napier fertiliser plant.

Fire crews were called to the fire in one of the stacks at the Ravensdown plant in Awatoto about 9.20am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said twenty firefighters from three separate stations were on the ground fighting the blaze.

The chimney was ablaze roughly 40 to 50 metres in the air, meaning an aerial fire appliance with a large ladder would be used to fight the fire, he said.

The spokesman said SH51 was set to be closed to help the operation.