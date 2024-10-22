Advertisement
Fire at Ravensdown plant, Awatoto, Napier

Hawkes Bay Today
Fire at Ravensdown Fertiliser Plant, Napier. Video / Pip Thompson

Black smoke and flames are pouring out of a large chimney at a Napier fertiliser plant.

Fire crews were called to the fire in one of the stacks at the Ravensdown plant in Awatoto about 9.20am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said twenty firefighters from three separate stations were on the ground fighting the blaze.

The chimney was ablaze roughly 40 to 50 metres in the air, meaning an aerial fire appliance with a large ladder would be used to fight the fire, he said.

The spokesman said SH51 was set to be closed to help the operation.

Flames were visible in one of the stacks at Ravensdown on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses said flames were coming out of one of the old red and white stacks, which were set to be decommissioned this year as part of a tens of millions of dollar revamp of the plant.

Scaffolding is visible on the stacks.

A column of black smoke is visible around Awatoto.
