Sacred Heart College's future students make the most of taster

Sacred Heart College principal Maria Neville-Foster (front left) pictured with former head girl Sinead Hegarty (front right), senior leaders and Year 8 leaders from around the region.

Sacred Heart College principal Maria Neville-Foster (front left) pictured with former head girl Sinead Hegarty (front right), senior leaders and Year 8 leaders from around the region.

NC010921Sacred-Heart-Lab.JPG

Sacred Heart College principal Maria Neville-Foster (front left) pictured with former head girl Sinead Hegarty (front right), senior leaders and Year 8 leaders from around the region.

The next cohort of girls to walk through the gates of Sacred Heart College (SHC) have had a taste of what life for the next five years could look like.

The annual "touch of class" saw intermediate-aged students from around Hawke's Bay experience a day in the life of a SHC student, and see what classes are on offer. Prior to this month's event, Year 8 leaders attended a leadership lab where they spent the day with the school's Year 13 leaders. Together they worked on leadership skills and team building.

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says it was fantastic to see the future generation of Sacred Heart experiencing what the school could offer them.

"The feedback from the students and participating schools was very positive with reports of girls returning 'buzzing' after their experience at SHC," Maria says.

She says the leadership lab was just as much for the senior students as it was for the up-and-coming Year 8s.

"It's them practicing leadership for Sacred Heart College, but it's also teaching our younger rangatahi what leadership can look like when they're at high school."

She says it is important that girls learn the skills of what it means to be a leader, whether they wear a badge or not, because everyone has a responsibility in society.

"I hope that all of these girls would come and be leaders at Sacred Heart College but really that they see that Sacred Heart is a school with strong leadership opportunities and a school that nurtures personal leadership."

Former head girl Sinead Hegarty, who attended the school from 2011 to 2015, spoke to the school for the first time since leaving six years ago.

Sinead, who is currently studying music at EIT, encouraged the young girls to "stay curious" and take hold of the opportunities that await them. She looks back on her time with fondness and says the school community is "really nurturing".

"The school makes you value service to others, but it also pushes you to excel academically."

Current head girl Timea Cracknell and deputy head girl Lucy Harvey say they enjoyed being able to give back to the wider school community and guide incoming students. For Lucy, the day was about passing the baton to her youngest sister who is due to start in Year 9 next year. She says these days are important because it means prospective students can meet others before starting and get comfortable with the new environment.

However, regardless of whether or not Year 8 students attend the days, prior to starting each student receives a phone call from a Year 13 leader. Timea says it is just one of the many examples of the high level of support students receive when they attend the college.

"Because we are catholic, our special character is weaved into the school so well and the sisterhood is so nurturing and inviting."

Due to Covid-19, the college's open day has been postponed, and will be moved to a new date. In the meantime, anyone who wishes to find out more, and enrol their daughter, is encouraged to contact Sacred Heart College on 06 835 3761.