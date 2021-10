A Dannevirke fire crew was sent to help a man stuck in a ditch.

A man had to be rescued after he became stuck in dirt in a ditch in rural Tararua on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Route 52 approximately 20kms east of Pongaroa about 2.15pm.

A fire communications spokesperson said he was unsure what had caused the man to become stuck, but dirt had fallen on him.

An ambulance was also called to check the man over once he was pulled out.