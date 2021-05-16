Rural community rallies after fatal crash in Central Hawke's Bay

Kay Seaton died after a car crashed into a ditch in Ōtāne on Friday. Photo / Rachel Wise

A Central Hawke's Bay community has rallied after an elderly local man lost his wife in a fatal car crash.

Kay Seaton, of coastal Pourerere, died after the couple's car crashed into a ditch in Ōtāne on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle accident on Elsthorpe Rd about 3.20pm, where Kay and husband Trev were initially trapped in their vehicle before being freed.

Police said she later died in hospital on Saturday after suffering serious injuries.

Friend Samantha Bell said Kay will be remembered as one half a couple who did a lot for their community.

"They are just a really down to earth, beautiful couple that did a lot of the community," she told Hawke's Bay Today.

"Our hearts are with Trev and his family at this time."

It's understood Trev is recovering in hospital.

Bell is also encouraging locals to provide aid to the widower when he returns home from hospital.

"This is an extremely difficult time and our hearts all go out to Trev and his family," she said.

"It would be lovely to be able to help in some little way.

"If you are able to put together a small meal or some home baking that we can freeze in meal sizes for Trev when he comes home, that would be well received."

Bell said the food packages are just a small way of trying to help Trev through a "very sad time".

St John Ambulance initially reported one person has suffered serious injuries, while another had moderate injuries.

Police said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash.

The death will be referred to the coroner.