Rugby: Magpies team named for first Shield defence in Napier

Magpies coaching staff Mark Ozich and Josh Syms have named an "exciting team" for the first Ranfurly Shield defence of the season against North Otago at McLean Park this week.
With a large number of players unavailable with Māori All Black commitments and Super Rugby leave, there will be a mix of players with experience but also plenty of excitement with five players set to receive their first opportunity to play for Hawke's Bay in a first-class game.
Among those in line for their first cap on Wednesday is Napier Technical captain Elijah Martin. While Martin has been a member of the Magpies squad, he will get a "well deserved opportunity" at lock.
Hawke's Bay Academy member Josh Gimblett will start at blindside flanker, second five eight Kienan Higgins gets his opportunity in the 12 jersey after some fine club rugby form for Taradale and likewise, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett at centre, who has been a key part of Tamatea's success this season.
Central flanker Frank Lochore will be hoping to get his opportunity off the bench.
Selection for many is a reward for strong club rugby form with eight different Hawke's Bay clubs being represented and five Hawke's Bay schools including Napier Boys' High School, Hastings Boys' High School, St John's College, Te Aute College and Lindisfarne College.
Fans will also be excited to see Joe Apikotoa, Lolagi Visinia, Gareth Evans and Danny Toala return to play following appearances in Super Rugby this season.
Tickets are available online at hbmagpies.co.nz or can be purchased at the Gate 1 ticket box at McLean Park. Admission will be $12.50 for adults and $5 for children on Wednesday night for the 7.05pm kickoff.
Magpies v North Otago
1 Jason Long - HRS
2 Kianu Kereru-Symes - Tamatea
3 Joel Hintz - Central
4 Elijah Martin – Napier Technical
5 Tom Parsons - Central
6 Josh Gimblett - OBU
7 Will Tremain- NOBM
8 Josh Kaifa - Clive
9 Connor McLeod - HRS
10 Lincoln McClutchie - Tamatea
11 Mason Emerson - HRS
12 Kienan Higgins - Taradale
13 Dennon Robinson-Bartlett – Tamatea
14 Anzelo Tuitavuki - Clive
15 Lolagi Visinia - Clive
Reserves
16 Jacob Devery - HRS
17 Namatahi Waa - Taradale
18 Joe Apikotoa - Taradale
19 Frank Lochore - Central
20 Gareth Evans – Havelock Nth
21 Zach Donaldson – NOBM
22 Ollie Sapsford - Taradale
23 Danny Toala – HRS