Rugby: Magpies team named for first Shield defence in Napier

Napier Technical captain Elijah Martin (centre) might be in line for his first Magpies cap on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Magpies coaching staff Mark Ozich and Josh Syms have named an "exciting team" for the first Ranfurly Shield defence of the season against North Otago at McLean Park this week.

With a large number of players unavailable with Māori All Black commitments and Super Rugby leave, there will be a mix of players with experience but also plenty of excitement with five players set to receive their first opportunity to play for Hawke's Bay in a first-class game.

Among those in line for their first cap on Wednesday is Napier Technical captain Elijah Martin. While Martin has been a member of the Magpies squad, he will get a "well deserved opportunity" at lock.

Hawke's Bay Academy member Josh Gimblett will start at blindside flanker, second five eight Kienan Higgins gets his opportunity in the 12 jersey after some fine club rugby form for Taradale and likewise, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett at centre, who has been a key part of Tamatea's success this season.

Central flanker Frank Lochore will be hoping to get his opportunity off the bench.

Selection for many is a reward for strong club rugby form with eight different Hawke's Bay clubs being represented and five Hawke's Bay schools including Napier Boys' High School, Hastings Boys' High School, St John's College, Te Aute College and Lindisfarne College.

Fans will also be excited to see Joe Apikotoa, Lolagi Visinia, Gareth Evans and Danny Toala return to play following appearances in Super Rugby this season.

Tickets are available online at hbmagpies.co.nz or can be purchased at the Gate 1 ticket box at McLean Park. Admission will be $12.50 for adults and $5 for children on Wednesday night for the 7.05pm kickoff.

Magpies v North Otago

1 Jason Long - HRS

2 Kianu Kereru-Symes - Tamatea

3 Joel Hintz - Central

4 Elijah Martin – Napier Technical

5 Tom Parsons - Central

6 Josh Gimblett - OBU

7 Will Tremain- NOBM

8 Josh Kaifa - Clive

9 Connor McLeod - HRS

10 Lincoln McClutchie - Tamatea

11 Mason Emerson - HRS

12 Kienan Higgins - Taradale

13 Dennon Robinson-Bartlett – Tamatea

14 Anzelo Tuitavuki - Clive

15 Lolagi Visinia - Clive



Reserves

16 Jacob Devery - HRS

17 Namatahi Waa - Taradale

18 Joe Apikotoa - Taradale

19 Frank Lochore - Central

20 Gareth Evans – Havelock Nth

21 Zach Donaldson – NOBM

22 Ollie Sapsford - Taradale

23 Danny Toala – HRS