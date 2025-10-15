Impact player and lock-loose forward Isaia Walker-Leawere is expected to make his 50th Magpies appearance in Saturday's NPC semifinal in Christchurch.

Rugby: Magpies quarter-final star Le Roux Malan out of semi with injury, lock linchpin Isaia Walker-Leawere ready for 50th game

A try-scoring star of last weekend’s heroic Hawke’s Bay Magpies Bunnings Warehouse NPC quarter-final win over Taranaki will miss Saturday’s semifinal because of injury.

Namibian midfield back Le Roux Malan, 26, dived over in the left-hand corner for Hawke’s Bay’s first try of the night – a crucial breakthrough in the 26-12 win over Taranaki at McLean Park.

The home side had conceded only a penalty goal after more than 20 minutes on defence and mainly without the ball, as Taranaki threatened to beat Hawke’s Bay for the fifth time in a row.

Magpies head coach Brock James confirmed in naming the semifinal 23 on Wednesday that Malan had copped an injury and would be unable to line up for the big match in Christchurch against playoffs top-seed Canterbury.

Canterbury, who beat Hawke’s Bay 26-7 earlier in the season in Napier, are a warm $1.37 TAB favourite to win.