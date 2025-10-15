The place at centre will be taken by Napier Pirate and former Poverty player Anaru Paenga Morgan, who has impressed in earlier appearances in his Magpies debut season.
Australian second-year Magpie Lukas Ripley moves back into the reserves, and the only other change is the return of prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who was originally named in last weekend’s game but had to withdraw because of injury.
His place in the team was taken by Hadlee Hay-Horton, who, after being another of the stars on the night, will in Christchurch be an impact player from the bench.
James said the team wanted to thank the 5200 supporters who turned out and created the atmosphere to lift the team to Saturday’s win, as the team move towards the season’s ultimate goal of winning the NPC top division for the first time in the championship’s 50 years.
“We set out to be in this position,” he said, “and the boys definitely felt that support.”
It’ll be a special night for lock and loose forward Isaia Walker-Leawere, now a near-resident impact from the bench.
He is set to make his 50th appearance for the Magpies, buoyed by being named this week as one of three Magpies in second-string national squad the All Blacks XV’s for upcoming games in the Northern Hemisphere.
Teams for Hawke’s Bay’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC men’s rugby semifinal against Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday, starting at 7.10pm:
Hawke’s Bay: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Joe Apikotoa; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (co-captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders (vice-captain); Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Neria Fomai, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe; Zarn Sullivan. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Manahi Goulton; Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Lukas Ripley, Andrew Tauatevalu.
Canterbury: Finlay Brewis, George Bell, Seb Calder; Sam Darry, Jamie Hannah; Zach Gallagher, Tom Christie; Dom Gardiner; Louis Chapman, Andrew Knewstubb; Ngatungane Punivai, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Manasa Mataele; Chay Fihaki. Reserves: Nick Hyde, Daniel Leinert-Brown, Darcy Breen, Liam Jack, Torian Barnes, Tyson Belworthy, Shun Miyake, Jone Rova.
