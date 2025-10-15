Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Rugby: Magpies quarter-final star Le Roux Malan out of semi with injury, lock linchpin Isaia Walker-Leawere ready for 50th game

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Impact player and lock-loose forward Isaia Walker-Leawere is expected to make his 50th Magpies appearance in Saturday's NPC semifinal in Christchurch.

A try-scoring star of last weekend’s heroic Hawke’s Bay Magpies Bunnings Warehouse NPC quarter-final win over Taranaki will miss Saturday’s semifinal because of injury.

Namibian midfield back Le Roux Malan, 26, dived over in the left-hand corner for Hawke’s Bay’s first try of the night – a crucial breakthrough in

