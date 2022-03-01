Cadets and recruits try out their tent-building teamwork.

CHB's Ruahine Cadet Unit has been saved from going into recession, after two new officers stepped forward for duty.

Scott Hain and Roel van Leeuwen, previously commissioned officers in the Cadet Forces, have reactivated their commissioning and joined Unit Commander Captain Zoe Obitz to run the unit.

They have also been joined by a new adjutant and assistant adjutant, and new Unit Support Committee chair and secretary. The position of treasurer is still available.

Last year the future of the unit was looking grim, with Zoe unwilling to continue as Unit Commander unless she could find more support.

It would have been a sad end to a unit that has won trophies and accolades and has a long and proud history.

Now, with new committee members and officers the unit is "all up and running," says Zoe.

"Scott and Roel will go on a commissioning course at Burnham in April and we'll be fully staffed by Term 2."

A recruiting night on February 22 attracted a handful of new recruits, who started basic training this week. They will graduate to cadets in six weeks.

Scott says there are two bushcraft camps already planned, and the second-year cadets will take part in the 5/7 Battalion shooting weekend at Linton this month.

"For the next 12 months we'll be in a rebuilding phase, with a good training programme that will motivate the cadets as well as being fun.

"Ruahine was one of the top three units in the country. Within two years we can get this unit back to where it was. The potential we have in the current cadets is amazing."

This potential is one of the things that brought Scott back to his officer role.

"You can get a shy cadet, and they can start to shine. I had a cadet start who couldn't run 500 metres. A couple of years later he completed a 9km mud run course.

"The officer group we have now are all on the same wavelength - we're all here for the cadets."

Part of the requirement for cadets is that they work in the community. This is also an opportunity for the unit to raise funds for trips and equipment, Zoe says.

"So if you have events coming up, we're here to help: parking cars, manning stalls, washing cars, taking tickets, just get in touch. We are also looking for a treasurer for our support committee."

If you have work for the cadets or want to put your hand up for a role on the committee please email zoe.obitz@cadetforces.org.nz