Ruahine Cadet Corps in dire need of officers

Ruahine Cadet Corps Unit Commander Zoe Orbitz, left, and CHB mayor Alex Waker, right, with cadets and support staff at the Waipukurau cenotaph.

After 30 years, numerous awards and a host of young people launched into careers in the NZ military, the Ruahine Cadet Corps is perilously close to shutting down.

The corps is in dire need of commissioned officers, with just one left and her resignation on the table.

Without a commissioned officer, the doors close and the Waipukurau Memorial Hall will no longer hear the thud of polished boots as cadets do their drill on a Thursday evening.

Nor will the regions's young people get the chance of camps, competitions and leadership training that has been theirs for the taking since 1991 — one of the top units in the country it has won the Best in New Zealand trophy three times, the Best in Central Region trophy seven times, and the national skills title once.

Open to boys and girls aged between 13 and 18, cadets rise up the ranks as they successfully complete training in shooting, map reading, bush craft and survival skills among other areas, earning up to 80 credits towards their NCEA levels in the process. Cadets perform official duties at Anzac Day services and citizenship ceremonies. NZ Cadet Forces are the country's oldest youth organisation, with the Ruahine Cadet Corps being formed 30 years ago as an adjunct to the Ruahine Territorial Unit — named for the 1st Battalion Ruahine Regiment — that was in existence in Waipukurau at the time. At its strongest, Ruahine Cadet Corps had 60 cadets, bringing home trophies from national competitions as the cadets learned life skills, confidence and civic responsibility.

Current commissioned officer, Unit Commander Zoe Orbitz, was herself a cadet and knows the value of the organisation, but says the unit cannot exist without people committed to doing the training to become Cadet Force commissioned.

"There would usually be two or three commissioned officers helping to run a cadet unit like the Ruahine Cadet Corps. Volunteers don't have to have a military background but they do need to commit to training courses which usually take about six months to complete."

There is also ample opportunity for parents and supporters who do not wish to become commissioned. There are two components of any New Zealand Cadet Force Unit — one being the uniformed staff, ie the officers and the other the Unit Support Committee currently chaired by Janet Castell.

Janet says the Ruahine Cadet Unit has for a number of years struggled to attract parents and other interested parties to the support committee. "Although well-advertised AGMs are poorly attended and attendees are reluctant to take up the roles.

"The support committee is incorporated and as such is required to have a chairperson, treasurer, secretary and two other members. The Unit Commander is an attendee with no voting rights. The quorum for the committee is four and over the last six months been difficult to achieve a quorum for the monthly meetings. The role of the Unit Support Committee is to support the unit and to raise funds for cadet activities, purchase equipment, pay the rent and phone bills etc and meet any other costs incurred, as the unit is not funded by the New Zealand Defence Force."

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker says with the number of new residents in CHB, there could be someone who has held a commission to be recommissioned and step up to lend a hand.

"This unit is our community's unit and is really important for our young people. It now needs some help from people experienced in the Cadet Forces and others who are prepared to roll up their sleeves for their community. The Ruahine Cadet Unit has significant history in Central Hawke's Bay and many of its cadets have gone on to have military careers." To remain a New Zealand Cadet Force Unit the Unit must have commissioned officers and a willing Unit Support Committee. A Special General Meeting will be held at the Waipukurau Memorial Hall, River Terrace on Thursday, December 9 at 6pm to establish a new support committee. Anyone who is interested in training as a commissioned officer can contact Zoe Obitz; zoe.obitz@cadetforces.org.nz

Any other enquiries can be directed to Support Committee chairwoman, Janet Castell, phone 027 239 1008 or email DSA.Wairarapa@rsa.org.nz