Allan Carlson test drives his new wheels.





Five years ago the Waipukurau and Districts RSA bought a mobility scooter for a veteran who had mobility issues.

The family of the veteran returned the scooter to the RSA when he no longer had use for it and the search began for a new user.

The RSA’s president Janet Castell said the organisation was reluctant to put “a well-maintained machine into storage” so she approached the Pakeke Centre to see if it could identify a potential recipient. Manager Janette Birdsall recommended a man from Otane with mobility issues.

“The RSA was very happy to be able to offer the scooter to improve his quality of life.”

Janette said scooter recipient Allan Carlson was delighted to be mobile again, declaring he could now go to the Otane Dairy to get the bread and milk, which he hadn’t been able to do in a long time.











