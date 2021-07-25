Rower on mission to raise money in Mum's memory

Ben Mason with a picture of his mum, Sonia, who died at age 36 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ben Mason with a picture of his mum, Sonia, who died at age 36 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ben Mason was only 6 when his Dannevirke mother, Sonia, died of breast cancer.

Now the student is on a mission to make people pay attention, by rowing about 1000km to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ben, who has been rowing competitively for seven years and went to Tokyo two years ago to participate in the world rowing championships, plans to leave from the Viaduct in Auckland, rowing along the coast to Cape Reinga and down to Tauranga before going back to Auckland.

He expects to row about 10 hours a day, weather permitting, then sleep on a launch owned by a man who lost his wife to cancer.

Ben, who lives in Dunedin, was in Dannevirke this weekend to spend time with his grandparents, Jocelyn and Terry McKay.

His mother grew up in Dannevirke, attended Dannevirke High School, and is buried in Mangatera Cemetery.

Sonia Mason's story is an example of how it can happen to those that least expect it.

Ted Mason said she was six months pregnant with Ben's sister, Abby, when she noticed a spot of blood in her bra.

Thinking it was just a blockage in a milk duct, she had it checked out with her doctor, who decided to do a biopsy.

A week after the discovery, she was told she had terminal breast cancer.

Ted said his wife was unable to have treatment due to her pregnancy, but doctors took a chance and performed a mastectomy to try to slow the cancer.

"It gave her the best hope," he said.

Doctors decided to induce as soon as Abby's lungs were developed enough.

"She started chemotherapy the day after Abby was born."

Sonia battled for two years, trialling various drugs, but by the time she died in December 2007, the cancer had spread to her liver and her brain.

Even though Ben was young when his mother died, he remembers how bad it was.

"I'm much more passionate about it ... especially directly with this cause.

"I've got a much bigger drive to do something about it."

With no international racing at the moment, he decided it was a good opportunity to put his energy into the cause.

Ben expects it will take about four weeks to complete the journey.

He's hoping his efforts will get people's attention and get them thinking seriously about breast cancer.

"I've seen first hand how tough it is.

"It's not something I want any family to go through."

Donations can be made through https://takeaction.org.nz/page/rowforbreastcancer.