Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ross Shield rugby: Hastings West claim title for first time in six years

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The taste of victory, including a player biting into the winning medal, in Hastings West's celebration of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary Schools rugby triumph in Wairoa on Saturday.

The taste of victory, including a player biting into the winning medal, in Hastings West's celebration of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary Schools rugby triumph in Wairoa on Saturday.

Hastings West ended Napier’s recent domination of the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament by winning their last-round match 27-12 in Wairoa on Saturday.

Wests won all five games, starting with a 47-7 win over Central Hawke’s Bay last Tuesday, in what was the only victory by more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save