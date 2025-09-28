The Player of the Tournament was Heretaunga Intermediate School pupil Renata King, a powerful running wing who exceeded his goal of scoring six tries in the tournament.

Ross Shield Player of the Tournament Renata King, leading tryscorer and triumphant Hastings West wing.

He and teammates Faith Sanele (Te Whai Hiringa) and the captaincy team of Carney Waerea (Bridge Pā), Kayde Reiri (Heretaunga Intermediate) and Tom Brownlee (Pukehamoamoa) were all named in the tournament team.

Co-coach Jackson Waerea said that with just four players back from last year’s team, the squad didn’t have the pressure of expectations, while he and fellow management and coaches Everard Reid and Jade and Tahi Reiri knew they had the team to do it.

The coaches had spent the early games sorting the combinations and believed they got it right on the final day.

The team, who stayed the week at Pākōwhai Marae, Frasertown had nine schools represented among the 23 players, who included one designated injury replacement who did not get to play, but, Waerea said, became a handy extra in the management of the team.

The tournament captivated Wairoa for a week of fine weather, with Wairoa Mayor Craig Little – who once dreamed of playing in the tournament but was too “chubby” – praising the local organising committee that only came together in May under the leadership of school teacher Anahera-Pono Whakatope and Irene Raihania.

“The transformation of Lambton Square was amazing,” Little said. “It would not have happened without their attention to detail as well as whānau and friends all doing the mahi [work], not forgetting all those young legend rugby players.”

Results

Tuesday: Dannevike 22 Wairoa 21, Hastings East 10 Napier 10, Hastings West 47 Central Hawke’s Bay 7.

Wednesday: Hastings East 34 Dannevirke 7, Hastings West 26 Wairoa 5. Napier 35 Central Hawke’s Bay 19.

Thursday: Napier 17 Dannevirke 5, Central Hawke’s Bay 17 Wairoa 12, Hastings West 24 Hastings East 22.

Friday: Hastings West 24 Dannevirke 0, Napier 31 Wairoa 17, Central Hawke’s Bay 12 Hastings East 12.

Saturday: Dannevirke 22 Central Hawke’s Bay 7, Hastings East 31 Wairoa 7, Hastings West 27 Napier 12.