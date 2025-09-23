Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ross Shield: Defending champions Napier held to first-day draw

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

The Dannevirke and Wairoa teams run onto the field for the opening match of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay representative primary schools rugby tournament at Lambton Square, Wairoa. Dannevirke won 22-21. Photo / Supplied.

The Dannevirke and Wairoa teams run onto the field for the opening match of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay representative primary schools rugby tournament at Lambton Square, Wairoa. Dannevirke won 22-21. Photo / Supplied.

Defending Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby champions Napier have been held to a 10-10 draw with Hastings East on the first day of the annual five-day tournament in Wairoa.

Napier, gunning for a 4th title in a row, in the weight-restricted competition that dates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save