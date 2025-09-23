Ross Shield: Defending champions Napier held to first-day draw

The Dannevirke and Wairoa teams run onto the field for the opening match of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay representative primary schools rugby tournament at Lambton Square, Wairoa. Dannevirke won 22-21. Photo / Supplied.

The Dannevirke and Wairoa teams run onto the field for the opening match of the 2025 Ross Shield Hawke's Bay representative primary schools rugby tournament at Lambton Square, Wairoa. Dannevirke won 22-21. Photo / Supplied.

Defending Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby champions Napier have been held to a 10-10 draw with Hastings East on the first day of the annual five-day tournament in Wairoa.

Napier, gunning for a 4th title in a row, in the weight-restricted competition that dates back 120 years, led 10-5 until Hastings East, in the colours sported by eventual All Black Israel Dagg when he was the player of the tournament in 2002, scored an unconverted pushover try on fulltime.

Following a parade of the six teams through Wairoa, the tournament of three games a day at Lambton Square started with Dannevirke beating Wairoa 22-21 in a keen battle between two country sub-unions from opposite ends of the region.

Dannevirke led 12-7 at halftime, and Wairoa scored 2 converted tries in the second half, leading 14-12 and later 21-17, before Dannevirke won the match with a try three minutes before fulltime.