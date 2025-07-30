Advertisement
Teacher’s deep dive into running Ross Shield rugby in Wairoa

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Anahera-Pono Whakatope, deputy principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa, is heading the committee staging the Ross Shield Hawke's Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament in September. Photo / Doug Laing

Wairoa schoolteacher Anahera-Pono Whakatope has never played rugby and surprises even herself now heading the committee running possibly the biggest rugby event in the town in six years.

Thus, the deputy principal at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa is not afraid to ask for help

