Ross Shield: Hastings East have one hand on trophy

Will Lovatt gets Hastings East on their way to a win over neighbours Hastings West. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings East ensured they will take at least a share of the 2021 Ross Shield title with a 33-7 win over Dannevirke at Elwood Park in Hastings on Thursday afternoon.

The victory puts them on eight points - a tally which could only be matched, but not surpassed, by the winner of the match between defending champions Hastings West and Napier at 1pm Friday.

East could put an outright shield victory beyond doubt with a win over Wairoa in the 12pm kickoff, with the northerners still seeking their first win of the competition through four days of play.

Hastings West kept themselves in contention with a 25-3 win over Wairoa on Thursday, while Napier defeated Central Hawke's Bay 62-12 in the day's first match.

Central and Dannevirke are both on one win each, so their 11am tussle will decide who finishes fourth overall.

Standings

Hastings East 8pts, Hastings West, Napier 6, Central HB, Dannevirke 2, Wairoa 0.

Friday's fixtures:

11am: Central HB v Dannevirke

12pm: Hastings East v Wairoa

1pm: Hastings West v Napier

Results

Monday: Central HB 0 Hastings West 50, Wairoa 0 Dannevirke 34, Napier 14 Hastings East 24.

Tuesday: Central HB 0 Hastings East 38, Wairoa 0 Napier 54, Hastings West 48 Dannevirke 0.

Wednesday: Napier 55 Dannevirke 5, Wairoa 19 Central HB 26, Hastings East 34 Hastings West 12.

Thursday: Napier 62 Central HB 12, Hastings West 25 Wairoa 3, Dannevirke 7 Hastings East 33.