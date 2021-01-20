Rocket Lab's second Mahia launch pad still a few months from lift off

An artist's impression of Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 with a completed Pad B, which is expected to be completed after March this year. Photo / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab will soon double its capacity with work on a second launch complex expected to be completed within a few months.

Work on the second pad began in December 2019 and was expected to be completed at the end of last year.

However, it is now on track to be up and running sometime after March this year.

Rocket Lab's head of communications Morgan Bailey said the addition of a second launch pad would enable more small satellite launches which allow for more weather and climate modelling, increased communications and other scientific endeavours.

The new pad, called Launch Complex 1 Pad B, will replicate the layout and systems of the current operational Pad A, including a 7.6-ton strongback and launch mount for the Electron rocket.

The recently installed mount at Rocket Lab's second launch pad. Photo / Rocket Lab

About 150 cubic metres of concrete were delivered to the remote Mahia site as part of the construction of the pad's foundations and service areas, she said.

"Pad B will also make use of existing shared infrastructure, including the administration buildings, on-site power generators, launch vehicle integration facility, customer payload processing facilities, and range control.

"The addition of a new pad within the complex will help bring the high-frequency launch rate we're aiming for closer by eliminating the time it takes to recycle and prepare the current pad between missions, enabling launches just days apart."

The development of a second launch complex will also see the local team of Rocket Lab employees and suppliers in Hawke's Bay increase.

An aerial view of construction of Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 Pad B, before the installation the launch mount. Photo / Rocket Lab

"More than 40 people are currently employed to support Rocket Lab's operations in Mahia across a range of engineering, logistics, administration, and trades roles, and more than 300 suppliers across the Hawke's Bay have supported local Rocket Lab operations.

"With the creation of a second pad at Launch Complex 1 and increased launch activity, many more new jobs will become available in Mahia."

It will be the company's third such for the Electron launch vehicle, replicating the existing Mahia pad and joining Rocket Lab's United States launch pad at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

Rocket Lab's Mahia location has also proven popular with local space enthusiasts, many who eagerly flock to viewing spots around the Bay in anticipation of launch missions.

The first mission for the year, Another One Leaves the Crust, was due to launch sometime between 7.45pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday night after Saturday's postponement, but wind at Mahia had the potential to delay it further.