Rocket Lab to launch three 'BlackSky' missions in Mahia

The Love At First Insight launch is set to bring the total number of satellites launched by Rocket Lab to 107. Image Supplied

The Love At First Insight launch is set to bring the total number of satellites launched by Rocket Lab to 107. Image Supplied

The next Electron rocket fired off the Mahia pad will be the first of three dedicated missions for BlackSky scheduled for lift-off from late August through September.

Rocket Lab announced on Wednesday its next mission is part of a rapid launch schedule for global monitoring provider BlackSky.

Due to lift-off from Launch Complex 1 on Mahia Peninsula, "Love At First Insight" mission will be Rocket Lab's 22nd Electron launch overall and fifth mission of 2021.

The mission is the latest in a multi-launch agreement signed earlier this year for BlackSky between Rocket Lab and Spaceflight Inc, which is providing "integration and mission management services for BlackSky".

The company said BlackSky combines high-resolution images captured by its constellation of microsatellites with its proprietary artificial intelligence software to deliver analytics and insights to industries including transportation, infrastructure, land use, defence, supply chain management, and humanitarian aid.

The launch is set to bring the total number of satellites launched by Rocket Lab to 107.

More information about the "Love At First Insight" launch window will be made available in the coming days.