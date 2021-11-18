Rocket Lab successfully launches 22nd electron rocket into space

Rocket Lab's 22nd Electron rocket at the point of successfully launching from Launch Complex 1 at Mahia.

Rocket Lab has successfully deployed two satellite payloads for BlackSky Inc as part of a successful launch from Mahia Peninsula.

Lift-off for the Love at First Insight mission happened from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 at 2.39pm on Thursday.

The rocket successfully passed through Max Q, the greatest force of the Earth's atmosphere on a rocket during its launch, a minute later.

This is Rocket Lab's 22nd Electron rocket launch. Electron rockets from the company have deployed 107 satellites into orbit.

The successful launch comes after two delays, on November 11 and November 17 due to unfavourable weather.