Maraekakaho Rd is blocked after a serious crash in Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

A police statement said the crash involving two vehicles on Maraekakaho Road, Hastings, was reported just after 8am.

The statement said initial indications suggested serious injuries.

The statement said diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

MORE TO COME