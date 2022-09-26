Heather Cheer demonstrates spinning. Photo / Leanne Warr

The chance to see some of what makes Norsewood so different from other settlements attracted many people to the Tararua District town over the weekend.

Carole Isaacson decided to go along to mark the occasion. Photo / Leanne Warr

But it was the ringing of the newly-dubbed Hovding Bell that brought a small crowd on Settlers' Day, which marked 150 years of settlement in the area.

John Ellison told onlookers that the bell was at least 140 years old.

It was the bell that originally hung in the Methodist Church when it was built in the 1880s, he said.

When that church closed down, the bell was installed at the Presbyterian Church, until that also closed down.

"We have worked on resurrecting the bell to its original [state]. It's brass, and it's now our community bell."

While it has been called the Hovding Bell, the only link to the ship which brought the original settlers to Norsewood in 1872 is the name.

Bill Gundersen rings the bell which will be brought out for future special events. Photo / Leanne Warr

The bell was rung by Bill Gundersen, who could trace his first ancestry to Norway.

Felicity Ellison's ancestors came to the area in 1875, three years after the original settlers arrived. Photo / Leanne Warr

Felicity Ellison, who could trace her ancestry back through the names of Nikolaison and Jensen, spoke of efforts to open up the Norsewood museum, which helped the town celebrate various milestones.

"The museum, jubilee, centennial, school centennials, Norsewear and the various publications we do, Johanna's World - they've all put the area on the map," she told onlookers.

Other things, such as the annual celebration of Norway's Constitution Day and the preservation of the cemeteries were all part of those efforts.

"Those who had the foresight to highlight the area's historical significance have moved on, and now we, the next generation, are being caretakers," Felicity said.

She reminded those present to always give thanks and remember the strength, the stamina, "and the doggedness of those who came before us. What would those intrepid pioneers think of our district now?"

A cake was made as part of the 150th anniversary celebration. Photo / Leanne Warr

The day included the cutting of a cake to mark the special milestone by members of the museum committee.

Lynn Morris and Ella Domper cut the cake. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Norsewood trolls, with the flags of Scandinavian nations hung behind. Trolls are mythical creatures that live in caves. Photo / Leanne Warr

Visitors to the township were able to view the museum or see old photographs and publications at the War Memorial Hall, or wander through Johanna's World to get a glimpse of Norsewood's history over the past 150 years.