Riding for an urgent cause

The cyclists with the Moana family.

The cyclists with the Moana family.

Pic 3: BTG080221RC3 Caption: Success at the Napier waterfront.

Pic 4: BTG080221RC4 Caption: Some of the Tararua is not flat!

By Dave Murdoch

An advance contingent of six cyclists rode into Dannevirke from Whanganui on Friday evening January 29, after a seven-hour ride, and stayed over at Destinations Motel, ready to complete their Big Ride Challenge by cycling on to Napier on Saturday.

Otherwise known as From Beach to Beach, they had dipped their toes in the surf at Castlecliff Beach before planning to do the same at Napier's West Shore.

Two Dannevirke riders Jason Holt and Mitch Tiaiti were part of the six, having driven by car to Whanganui on Friday, leaving at 4am to be on time. They knew their fellow riders, having participated in other events with them.

The six riders who passed through Dannevirke on the Big Ride. Flanked by two locals - Mitch Tiaiti and Jason Holt - the four from Whanganui are John Miller, Jo Kennedy, Debbie Cain and Les Wilson.

So what is this event – this desperate and tragic cause?

They are riding 260km to raise money to support a terminal cancer victim, George Moana, aged 33, with wife Nicole and three children Jade, 11, Ezekial, 4, and Willow, 1, who live in Whanganui.

George Moana was diagnosed after a lump in his cheek proved cancerous and an operation in May 2020 to remove it initially looked great but just before Christmas doctors said it had spread to his brain and nerve system – it was incurable.

George and his family are understandably in shock and riding a rollercoaster of emotions.

The family has minimal insurance and it is facing the stress of paying for a funeral, mortgage and other ongoing living costs. The financial support from funds raised will mean that George has the peace of mind that his wife and children will be looked after. It also means George and Nicole will be able to focus their remaining time together making memories as a family.

They do not know how much time they have left together as a family. These things can take months and have been known to take years. George and his family are doing their very best to make the most of every day left together.

That is why the Whanganui cycling fraternity is participating in the Big Ride. An afterguard of four left on bikes on Saturday set to do the whole trip to Napier in one day and completed it in 10 hours while the advanced guard took 12 hours overall.

So far $3000 has been raised but the team is looking for a lot more.

You can help by contributing to a Give a Little Page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/terminal-brain-cancer-help-moanas or direct to a special bank account The Big Ride 02-0792-0124246-001.