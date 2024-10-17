A Fresnel lens is a type of composite compact lens used in lighthouses around the country and globally since the 1700s.

The lens reduce the amount of material required compared with a conventional lens by dividing the lens into a set of concentric annular sections, allowing light to be illuminated further.

Schmidt believes the lenses went missing from the Pipitea Point Marine Storehouse in Wellington. He said he interviewed people who had worked at the storehouse and believes the lenses would have been taken by staff when it was closed.

Mario Schmidt's 'wanted' poster for the three historic lighthouse lenses he is searching for. Schmidt is offering $500,000 to anyone who can help him find any of the three. Photo / Mario Schmidt

Schmidt claims one of the workers had divulged to him that he had one of the lenses from the storehouse in their possession, which the man claimed was given to them when they closed the storehouse.

“So I was wondering then well, if he has ends up with a lens like this, how many others ended up with a lens like that that might be still here in New Zealand? That’s when the whole search for it began.”

He believes there could be a dozen or more lighthouse lenses still in New Zealand, due to the number of auxiliary lenses needed to keep the lighthouse lights shining, but cannot be sure of the total number of lenses out there.

“Before the 80s, people just grabbed the stuff just to make sure they don’t get lost or to protect them. I mean they had all sorts of reasons why they took them.

“Then they ended up in garages in sheets, in boxes and then people forget about it and I’m hoping that if this gets a little publicity that people in New Zealand say ‘Hey, so and so has one of them in his lounge or in the garage’ “.

However, if a lens is found and he does pay the reward, Maritime New Zealand still legally owns it, so he does not expect to have a lens in his lounge anytime soon.

“Hopefully raising the issue about these losses may motivate someone to come forward after all these years. That is really my main motivation for this quest.”

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said at the time of the lighthouses’ closures, historically the lenses or the optics and associated equipment would have been transferred to another lighthouse or to a museum, but there was limited record-keeping at the time.

The current Maritime NZ practice is to leave the optics on site, or work with a local museum to tell the story of the lighthouse. When Items are returned to Maritime NZ they try to return them to their original site.

If Maritime NZ are made aware of historical lighthouse parts, they will look at ways that they can support the storytelling of the lighthouse they were a part of.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any historic lighthouse lenses can contact Schmidt via his website.











