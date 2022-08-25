Brodie Retallick last played for the Magpies a decade ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Brodie Retallick will return to the rugby field in what shapes as both a rare and important appearance in Napier. But while his facial fractures have healed, he tells Aiden McLaughlin he's still a little sore about the incident that sidelined him.

One of the only things missing from 95-test All Black Brodie Retallick's CV is being part of a successful Ranfurly Shield side.

So it's fitting that on Saturday afternoon, the 2014 World Player of the Year finally gets the chance to tick it off with Hawke's Bay.

On Thursday the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union confirmed the star second-rower will start for the Magpies in this weekend's Shield defence.

A lot has changed since 20-year-old Retallick last tried to win a Shield game, against Taranaki in 2011.

The Magpies lost 29-11, with Beauden Barrett's 19 points from the boot for the holders one of the differences between the sides.

Playing alongside Retallick that day, captaining Hawke's Bay, was Bryn Evans.

This week the pair are back together in the Magpies environment, the sole survivors from that challenge, as the Bay prepare for their 13th Log 'o Wood defence since winning it off Otago in October 2020. North Harbour are their opponents at McLean Park this time.

It's a rare thing to see Retallick in black and white.

After signing for the Chiefs for the 2012 season, he joined Bay of Plenty, but didn't play an NPC game for them.

Even after rejoining the Magpies in 2015 his commitments to the All Blacks, and a stint in Japan, have meant that he hasn't worn a Hawke's Bay jersey in more than a decade.

The chance to play has been created because of the healing of a broken cheekbone he suffered during the All Blacks' 32-22 series deciding defeat to Ireland on July 16.

Retallick's injuries were caused by Irish prop Andrew Porter, who tried to tackle the towering 31-year-old lock, but came into the contact so high that he and Retallick's heads clashed.

Porter received a yellow card from referee Wayne Barnes, to the consternation of many All Blacks fans who had watched prop Angus Ta'avao be red-carded for a head clash with Irish centre Garry Ringrose the week before.

"It's like anything in life, a lot of people interpret different situations differently," Retallick said of the yellow card decision.

All Blacks star lock Brodie Retallick training with the Hawke's Bay Magpies on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

"From my point of view, it was head-on-head and at the end of the day I've been sitting on the sidelines for six weeks with a fractured cheek in three spots, and a fractured jaw.

"So I personally think that anything head-on-head is a red card, but I'm a player, not a referee.

"It is what it is and there's nothing I can change about it now, I just have to live with it."

Initially ruled out for two months, Retallick had surgery the day after the Irish test and once he hit the four-week mark he was given the all clear to start training with Hawke's Bay.

Missing out on the trip to South Africa was frustrating for Retallick. He'd already spent eight weeks on the sideline during this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition after breaking his thumb while playing for the Chiefs.

"Playing in Africa is special. Ellis Park is one of the great experiences of playing test rugby and I'm sure the boys would have loved it."

Retallick said he felt the criticism of All Blacks coach Ian Foster could now be "put to bed" following the South Africa trip, and he was looking forward to rejoining the squad when he's called on.

"NZR have made a decision and the players are aware of what's going on and it gives everyone a little bit of certainty, and we can get on with playing some rugby and winning test matches hopefully."

Retallick's enforced spell from the game has had its benefits - he's been able to spend more time with his wife Niki and their children Sienna and Frankie May at their Eskdale home.

"It's always good to get home and spend some time with the kids and do the school runs and hockey practices and swimming lessons. Living in the Bay is good, it's a pretty nice climate so it's been enjoyable, that's for sure."

Although Saturday's game will be his first for Hawke's Bay in many years, he has been following the Magpies closely in this season's fast-paced Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

"I've never been a part of it but I can imagine that playing three games in 10 days is a pretty tough challenge... I think they'll be reasonably happy with where they're sitting," he said of Hawke's Bay.

"It's a squad with great talent. If you can put a provincial team together with players that have got good Super Rugby experience then you're halfway done and they've obviously got that and some young players coming through that are starting to push them, so they've got a great squad, that's for sure."

Retallick is signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Magpies until the end of next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

What does the future hold for him and his family from 2024?

"Obviously there's a Rugby World Cup coming and whether I stay in New Zealand or go overseas, or do whatever, I'm not too sure," he said.

"I'm working through a few options at the moment. I'm just waiting to get this year out of the way and try to put some plans in place, and see what's available I suppose."