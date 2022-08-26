Resource consent granted for new Flaxmere New World

An artist image included in the resource consent for the new Flaxmere supermarket. Photo / Supplied

Flaxmere is a step closer to getting a bigger and better New World supermarket with approval given for the project.

Foodstuffs North Island has now received resource consent for its brand new supermarket, a New World, to be built on a vacant piece of land behind the existing New World Flaxmere.

The existing supermarket will be shifted into the new building when completed, with access off Swansea Rd.

The project will cost about $21 million for the new 1900sqm supermarket.

The proposed layout of the new supermarket which will have access off Swansea Rd. Photo / Supplied

Foodstuffs North Island general manager of property Nick Hanson said it would be a great addition to Flaxmere.

"This brand-new New World will provide a world class, in-store shopping experience and fresh foods offering, while catering to the unique needs of the Flaxmere community."

He did not give a timeframe of when the new supermarket would open.

It is also unclear what will happen to the building which currently houses New World Flaxmere.

New World Flaxmere is set for a bigger and better home. Pictured is the existing supermarket. Photo / NZME

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the project would benefit the community.

"As part of our housing development in Flaxmere, we have been able to complete successful negotiations with Foodstuffs to buy a portion of the area for the new supermarket and related retail.

"I'm very pleased that between Hastings District Council and Foodstuffs we have been able to achieve such a positive result."